The world is waiting for the contest between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Pakistan had defeated India in the T20 World Cup last year, so the side will definitely have a spring in their stride as they walk out to the field. With India eyeing a revenge of their 2021 T20 World Cup loss, Pakistan will look to continue their blistering form. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, Pakistan captain Babar Azam encouraged his team by reminding them of their 10-wicket win over India, last year. He urged them to play with the same body language in order to get the same results.

"You have to play with the same body language that you all had during the T20 World Cup. Remember the game that we played last year, just remember that. When you look back at it, you will remember all fond memories, you will remember your preparation. If you prepare well, the result will come. Have the self belief, I know we don't have our main fast bowler, but don't make us miss him, especially the other fast bowlers. Wish you all the best," said Babar in a video posted on Pakistan Cricket Board Twitter.

"𝘈𝘱𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴"



Listen to the encouraging words from our captain #AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/odSavfgKO6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2022

The PCB also shared an official media release, where Babar shared his thoughts ahead of the game and he also spoke about how the team needs to have confidence in their abilities.

"Our victory over India 11 months ago at the same venue is a good reference point, but that's all. While we will continue to reflect on it positively, Sunday and any other matches down the line will be new fixtures that will be played in new conditions. I have always believed you don't need any additional motivation to play and perform for Pakistan. Representing your country at a global stage itself is a huge honour and pride, and the objective is always to make the country proud."

Ahead of the match between India and Pakistan, players from both teams were seen interacting with each other. On Thursday, stars like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rishabh Pant interacted with Shaheen Shah Afridi who is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

It was then that Shaheen told Virat that he wishes to see him back in form. He also joked with Pant that he wishes to hit one-handed sixes like him.

Promoted

"I was actually touched by the way they met Shaheen Shah Afridi during Thursday's training session and expressed their support to him. The visuals of the players interacting with each other were also heartwarming and reflected the respect and friendship they enjoy. But on the match day, everything will be kept aside and players from either side will come hard at each other in an effort to overpower the other," said Babar.

This will be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup since its inception in 1984, but only the second time it will be played on a T20 format. India had won the 2016 event in Bangladesh played on the T20 format, while Pakistan had finished third.

