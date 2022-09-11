Pakistan are in control of the proceedings against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium. After being put into bat, Sri Lanka's top-order failed to negate the new ball as Pakistan pacers ran riot in the powerplay. Both Sri Lanka openers, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, were back in the pavillion before the conclusion of the fourth over. While Mendis was castled in the first over by Naseem Shah, Nissanka mistimed his pull and was caught near mid-off by Babar Azam off Haris Rauf's delivery.

Pakistan captain Babar had to run a long way from mid-off and took a good catch running behind. He was pumped up after pouching the catch, and almost fell down while celebrating the wicket.

Rauf then later grabbed his second wicket, cleaning up Danushka Gunathilaka in the final over of the powerplay.

Sri Lanka were 67 for five halfway into their innings.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka had faced off in the final game of the Super 4 stage, with the island nation coming out on top.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka's bowling charge to set up a comfortable five-wicket victory.

After restricting Pakistan to a total of 121, Sri Lanka chased down the total with three overs to spare.

Since the emergence of Asia Cup in 1984, Sri Lanka have won the title five times, while Pakistan have claimed it twice. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other to claim the ultimate title.

India are the most successful side with seven Asia Cup triumphs.