Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be squaring off in a do-or-die encounter against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Group A match on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner of this match will progress to the Super 4s stage alongside Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will enter this contest as favourites and it needs to be seen whether Hong Kong can put them in any sort of pressure. Pakistan's batting let them down against India and Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan will look to provide their team with a solid start.

When will Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match be played?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match will be played on Friday, September 2.

Where will Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match be played?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match start?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Group A match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)