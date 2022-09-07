Pakistan and Afghanistan face off today in a crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match in Sharjah. While a win for Pakistan will seal a berth in the final for both them and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will look to upset the Babar Azam-led side to keep their hopes of making the final, as well as the hopes of the Indian team. Pakistan and Afghanistan come into the match with contrasting fortunes. While Pakistan started the tournament with defeat to India, they beat Hong Kong in the group stage to reach the Super 4 and then beat their arch-rivals in their second clash of the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, beat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage, but suffered a defeat against Dasun Shanaka's side in the Super 4 stage.

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be played on Wednesday, September 7.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be broadcast?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Super 4 stage match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)