PAK vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Cup Super-4 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Pakistan eye a win which will take them to the final. A defeat for Afghanistan, on the other hand, will end their journey at the Asia Cup, having already lost their opening Super-4 fixture to Sri Lanka. A Pakistan win will also end India's hopes of reaching the final. Sri Lanka and Pakistan could meet twice in the space of three days, including the final on Sunday, if Afghanistan fail to win today. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Asia Cup Live Score Updates Between Pakistan and Afghanistan straight from the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium