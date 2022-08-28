The countdown to the India-Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2022 has begun. It will be the first time after the 2021 T20 World Cup that the arch-rivals will be taking on each other. In that game, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets to register the team's first-ever win over India in a World Cup match. Virat Kohli was the India captain in that game, while Rohit Sharma has taken over the reins this time. Both teams are filled with talented T20 players.

Ahead of the crucial match, Pakistan players entertained the fans by clicking selfies and signing autographs.

Watch: Pakistan players entertain fans

Historically in T20Is, India has an overall edge over Pakistan. Ever since their first T20I meeting at ICC T20 World Cup 2007, both sides have clashed nine times in the shortest format of the game. India has won seven of these games while Pakistan has only won two matches.

\But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 back in October 2021, Team India had a rare slip up against their arch-rivals. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68*) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a shocking ten-wicket defeat.

With ANI inputs