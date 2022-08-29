Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan believes that the country has the ability to win Asia Cup 2022. Ponting out that Pakistan broke the "stigma that India is too big a team" for them, Moin said that the side can win the continental cup if they rely on "aggressive approach" and "play together". It is worth noting that Pakistan have won just two titles of Asia Cup to date. The Babar Azam-led side started its 2022 Asia Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals India on August 28.

"The stigma that India is too big a team for us and we can't beat them is broken. They also made many changes and their team isn't as strong. If we adopt an aggressive approach and play together, we have all the ability to win the tournament," said Moin as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have been dealt with two injury blows ahead of their Asia Cup campaign. Their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, while Mohammad Wasim Junior also missed the event due to a side strain.

Shaheen had suffered the injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, while Mohammad Wasim picked the injury while bowling in Pakistan's practice session.

Mohammad Hasnain was named as the replacement for Shaheen, while Hasan Ali got a place in the Pakistan squad in place of Mohammad Wasim.

On the other hand, young pacer Naseem Shah was handed his maiden T20I cap on Sunday ahead of match against India at the Dubai International Stadium.

Coming to the match, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was at his best as he brought his A-game to help Team India defeat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup Group A clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Pandya scored 33 runs off just 17 balls with the help of 4 fours and 1 six to chase down 148.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had returned with figures of 4-26 in his four overs as India bundled out Pakistan for 147. The experienced seamer also got the key breakthrough of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the third over of the innings.

Team India will next square off against Hong Kong in Group A clash on Wednesday.