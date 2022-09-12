Pakistan surrendered to Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022 as its batters failed to maintain the momentum needed to chase down the target of 171 runs in Dubai. Pakistan gave away more than 100 runs in the last 10 overs in the field after having Sri Lanka 5 wickets down in the first 10 overs. After that, the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed batted rather slowly to make the job tough for the middle order batters and Pakistan eventually capitulated under the pressure of the rising asking rate.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif tore into the batters for their strategy and said that Sri Lankan batters scored at a good pace in the second half of the innings despite losing wickets.

Latif literally counted the number of overs that the Lankans scored over 10 runs in the second half of the innings and then did a comparative analysis of Pakistan's chase during a post match show on Boss News. It was concluded that the Pakistanis had scored more than 10 runs in just 4 of the 20 overs.

Another former Pakistan captain Moin Khan also pointed out the negative mindset with which Pakistan played despite having Sri Lanka in spot.

This was Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title and they are now just one behind record holder India who have won 7 titles.

Pakistan has won just 2 Asia Cup titles till date.

Promoted

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the star of the show with the bat as he slammed an unbeaten 71.

Wanindu Hasaranga played an important cameo with the bat and also contributed with three wickets.