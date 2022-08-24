The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter will be taking place on August 28. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the match day, players of both the sides are giving their all on the field during training to make sure their side comes out on top in the high-octane clash. Amidst all, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is training hard to improve his power-hitting to pose a big threat to India in the match that will be taking place at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which Rizwan could be seen practicing big hits, including some no-look shots, under the guidance of Pakistan team's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

Notably, Pakistan had defeated India in the most-recent game between the sides that took place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2021 at the T20 World Cup. With the win, the side also broke the jinx of losing to India in every World Cup encounter that had taken place by then.

Riding on Shaheen Afridi's 3 for 31, Pakistan first restricted India for 151 for 7 before reaching home with 10 wickets in hand.

Rizwan led Pakistan's batting in the chase with a dominating 79-run knock that came off just 55 balls. His innings included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

After the match, a video went viral on social media that showed how the wicketkeeper-batter had prepared himself for the game. In the shared clip, Rizwan was seen shadow-batting, keeping the dimensions of the ground in mind. To everyone's surprise, the shots that Rizwan played against India were exactly similar to the ones he practiced before the game.