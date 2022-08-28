India captain Rohit Sharma has a reputation of coming up with funny responses in press conferences and has often left the room in splits with his quick wit. On the eve of India's Asia Cup 2022 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit attended a press conference and was asked about India's opening combination for the much awaited clash. In recent times, India have experimented with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order, while Virat Kohli has in the past opened with Rohit Sharma.

But the tournament also marks the return of vice-captain KL Rahul to the Indian T20I team, with the star batter having recovered from injuries and COVID-19. Rahul played the three ODIs against Zimbabwe and has joined the team in the UAE for the Asia Cup.

When asked about who will open with him against Pakistan, Rohit came up with a gem.

"You can see yourselves after the toss tomorrow. Let us also keep some secrets," he said, drawing some laughs from those present.

He did, however, go on to explain the rationale behind their experimentations at the top of the order.

"See, our team has decided, we have decided to try some things. Some things will work, some won't. But there is no harm in trying. Only after trying do you get answers. If you don't try, then you won't get answers," Rohit said.

"So whenever we get the opportunity, we definitely try some new combinations. But as far as team combinations are concerned, as I said you'll only find out tomorrow. But our team has decided that we will keep trying new things. And if in that process, we face some difficulties, we still don't have a problem with that," he continued.

"Because we have decided that we will try some things. We have spoken about this as a group. And we have to not have fear while experimenting. We will keep trying to find new answers, that can happen through a lot off things -- batting combinations, bowling combinations. We have got quite a few answers in the last 8-10 months. So this effort will be ongoing. When the World Cup comes around, we will decide what we have to do," he said.