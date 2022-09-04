Pakistan on Friday beat Hong Kong to seal their berth in the Asia Cup Super-4 stage. It was a must-win match for the Babar Azam-led side as they went down against India in their campaign opener, and they delivered in style, registering a 155-run victory. Pakistan will face off against India again on Sunday in the Super-4 stage. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to make an observation about Pakistan's approach with the bat in the T20 format, saying they 'unnecessarily' have built "too deep a foundation."

"Have one observation on Pakistan's T20 cricket. They are laying too deep a foundation. For a 20 over innings, it's unnecessary," Manjrekar tweeted.

Have one observation on Pakistan's T20 cricket.They are laying too deep a foundation. For a 20 over innings, it's unnecessary. What's more it will give more opportunity to no 4,5,6 thereby making Pakistan a more wholesome batting unit, a better T20 side. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 3, 2022

"What's more it will give more opportunity to no 4,5,6 thereby making Pakistan a more wholesome batting unit, a better T20 side," he suggested.

Ever since the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan have a strike rate of just 105.74 in the first 10 overs in the format, the third-lowest among Test playing nations.

Pakistan often rely on openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to bat long and build a big partnership so that the big-hitters in the middle-order can capitalise and give them the boost that they need.

But while Rizwan has been in good touch, skipper Babar has struggled so far in the tournament, registering scores of 10 and 9 against India and Hong Kong respectively.

Against India, Babar's dismissal triggered a collapse, with Pakistan being bowled out for just 147 runs as India peppered them with short balls.

They will look to put up an improved batting display when they take on their arch-rivals once more on Sunday.