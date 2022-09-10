Virat Kohli, and million of Indian cricket fans, must be relieved now. For, after over 1000 days, the former Indian cricket team captain has finally reached the triple figure mark. Kohli's 71st international ton came against Afghanistan in India's last Super 4 game at the Asia Cup. While the century came after India were already out of the final contention, it still augurs well for the team looking ahead at the T20 World Cup. Indian Premier league franchise Chennai Super Kings also paid a special tribute to Kohli after his 122* off 61 balls against Afghanistan with a twitter thread.

"The King is back, they're saying. But he never left, did he? He charged head-first into battles, over and over again! He braved wars and scars fearlessly, turning away not once! Hurdles can't hold back a relentless warrior! Cricket hai abhi baaki! #WhistlePodu," Chennai Super Kings social media handle posted in a series of tweets.

The King is back, they're saying. But he never left, did he? pic.twitter.com/EoU1I8xzP0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 9, 2022

On Thursday, the night belonged to Kohli who warmed a billion hearts with a special innings. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of international centuries. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list. It was also Kohli's maiden ton in the shortest format. With Rohit Sharma being rested for India's final game of the tournament, stand-in skipper K L Rahul (62 off 41) and Kohli shared an entertaining 119 off 76 balls for the opening wicket.

Kohli started toying with the field and bowlers towards the end of the innings, enough indication that he was back to his best. The knock from Rahul was his most confident one ever since he came back from injury.

The openers played brilliantly against the spinners, including Rashid Khan (0-33), an area they needed to address heading into the T20 World Cup.

With PTI inputs