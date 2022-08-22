Virat Kohli's lean patch has been much discussed and the star batter even took a break from cricket, missing India's tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. He is, however, set to return to action when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture on Sunday. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that more than the Asia Cup, Kohli will be key in the 2022 T20 World Cup in October-November, and India would need him at his best when the marquee tournament in Australia comes around.

"As far as the mind is concerned, what Virat Kohli will be thinking, what kind of mindset he will be coming in with and playing the matches, I think yes, Asia Cup is very, very important but when I look forward to the World Cup, where the pitches will be very, very good in Australia, which he likes, he thrives on Australian pitches, he's done really well," Pathan said on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan'.

"So Indian team needs Virat Kohli in top form. He comes back from Asia Cup in top form, I think it's a win-win situation for Virat Kohli and the Indian team," he said.

Asked what happens if Kohli does not have a great Asia Cup campaign, Pathan said India may need to look at other options.

"Indian team has so many options, they need to choose from the options," Pathan said.

"Because you need someone going into the World Cup in good form. You cannot not have form in the World Cup. You can't find form in the World Cup," he said, before adding that he is "very, very confident" that Kohli would flourish in the Asia Cup.