The match between India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup saw one more final-over thriller as the Dasun Shanaka-led side continued their resurgence since their opening match defeat against Afghanistan. With Sri Lanka needing two runs off the final two deliveries in Dubai, Arshdeep Singh bowled a short slower ball that Shanaka could not get bat on. The Sri Lanka skipper, however, started to run for the single, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa steaming down to the striker's end. Rishabh Pant missed his throw at the stumps, meaning Rajapaksa could get in safe, but Arshdeep had a chance of running Shanaka out at the non-striker's end.

However, the left-arm pacer missed his throw as well and Sri Lanka were able to take another run as a result of the overthrow and seal the victory.

Sri Lanka vs india beautiful cricket games pic.twitter.com/HJCy8t4Vco — I am shakil Islam (@hihellomyYouTu1) September 7, 2022

With the two wins in two matches, Sri Lanka are all but assured of a place in the final.

India, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination, and they need Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to now beat Pakistan, while also registering a big enough win over Afghanistan themselves to ensure they go through on Net Run Rate.

India, after the defeat to Pakistan at the same venue, were put in to bat by Shanaka.

Promoted

Rohit Sharma gave the team a boost with his 41-ball 72, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered as India posted 173/8 in their 20 overs.

Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis then set up Sri Lanka's chase, and despite losing four wickets for just 13 runs in the middle, Shanaka and Rajapaksa put on an unbeaten 64-run stand to take Sri Lanka home with a ball to spare.