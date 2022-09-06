After facing a defeat against Pakistan in their opening game of the Super 4s stage at the ongoing Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to change their fortunes around when they square off against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. India had suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan and they need to win against Sri Lanka in order to keep their hopes alive of making it to the final. It would be interesting to see what combination Team India goes in with and whether the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant retain their place in the playing XI.

When will India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played on Tuesday, September 6.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match begin?

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be broadcast?

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match be available for streaming?

Promoted

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, Super 4s stage match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)