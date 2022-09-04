India vs Pakistan: Twitter In Splits As Ravi Shastri Calls The Toss Wrong In Asia Cup Super 4 Clash
India vs Pakistan: Ravi Shastri called the toss wrong in the match. Babar Azam shouted tails while Shastri said, "heads is the call".
The India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup got off to a thunderous start on Sunday and it all began with the toss as Ravi Shastri brought on his exuberance and energy to the coverage. But the former India head coach got the call wrong as Pakistan captain Babar Azam shouted tail, while Shastri said "heads is the call". The match referee though was spot on and he gave the call to Babar, who chose to bowl first.
Watch: Ravi Shastri gets the toss call wrong in India vs Pakistan match
The coin has favoured Babar, check out below what Pakistan chose to do!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2022
Keep watching #INDvPAK at the DP World #AsiaCup2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #GreatestRivalry - Round2 pic.twitter.com/C2PyULDCRB
Lot of fans on Twitter applauded Shastri for his high energy, which game the India vs Pakistan match the spectacular start it deserves.
But there were others who saw the funny side of things as Shastri got the call wrong. Here are some reactions from Twitter.
Babar azam calls tails....— SpicyGirl1 (@Spicy_Girl111) September 4, 2022
Ravi Shastri calss its head and babar won the toss. hope Ravi Shastri's stupid mistake didn't cost us much
Is it just me or Ravi Shastri goofed up today during the toss #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ravishastri— Shubham Sharma (@Shubhams_94) September 4, 2022
Bro is no one gonna talk about how Ravi Shastri messed up the toss— Shaik Khursheed Javed (@FadedJaved) September 4, 2022
And when the referee confirmed how did Rohit assured it's babar's call??
Basically Ravi Shastri made the toss call from Pakistan Side and not Babar Azam🤣🤣🤣#INDvsPAK— Pяαηαν (@oyeitnamatsoch) September 4, 2022
Why so much confusion about toss— HARSH (@hstopper12) September 4, 2022
Babar said Tails aur aaya bhi tails.
Bas galti se Ravi Shastri ne head bol Diya tha that's it.
India got off to a brilliant start with both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking the attack to Pakistan's bowlers. Rohit was dismissed on the first delivery of the 6th over with the score on 54.