The India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup got off to a thunderous start on Sunday and it all began with the toss as Ravi Shastri brought on his exuberance and energy to the coverage. But the former India head coach got the call wrong as Pakistan captain Babar Azam shouted tail, while Shastri said "heads is the call". The match referee though was spot on and he gave the call to Babar, who chose to bowl first.

Watch: Ravi Shastri gets the toss call wrong in India vs Pakistan match

The coin has favoured Babar, check out below what Pakistan chose to do!



Lot of fans on Twitter applauded Shastri for his high energy, which game the India vs Pakistan match the spectacular start it deserves.

But there were others who saw the funny side of things as Shastri got the call wrong. Here are some reactions from Twitter.

Babar azam calls tails....



Ravi Shastri calss its head and babar won the toss. hope Ravi Shastri's stupid mistake didn't cost us much — SpicyGirl1 (@Spicy_Girl111) September 4, 2022

Bro is no one gonna talk about how Ravi Shastri messed up the toss

And when the referee confirmed how did Rohit assured it's babar's call?? — Shaik Khursheed Javed (@FadedJaved) September 4, 2022

Basically Ravi Shastri made the toss call from Pakistan Side and not Babar Azam🤣🤣🤣#INDvsPAK — Pяαηαν (@oyeitnamatsoch) September 4, 2022

Why so much confusion about toss

Babar said Tails aur aaya bhi tails.

Bas galti se Ravi Shastri ne head bol Diya tha that's it. — HARSH (@hstopper12) September 4, 2022

India got off to a brilliant start with both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking the attack to Pakistan's bowlers. Rohit was dismissed on the first delivery of the 6th over with the score on 54.