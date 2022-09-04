Indian captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the opening Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan and it is the 'Men in Blue',who will bat first in the crucial encounter. India have been forced to make some changes in their playing XI for this match due to the injury to Ravindra Jadeja. Rishabh Pant has been favoured over Dinesh Karthik for this encounter as he gives the team an important left-handed option in the batting order.

Young spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi has been named in the playing XI along with the hard-hitting Deepak Hooda. Both Hooda and Pant give India much needed firepower in the middle order along with Hardik Pandya.

Forcus will be on India's top three again with the in-form Suryakumar Yadav expected to be the team's lynchpin as they look to put up a big score on the board.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have both failed to put big runs on the board in the tournament so far while Virat Kohli has showed glimpses of his destructive self.

Three changes for #TeamIndia going into this game.



Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi come in the Playing XI.



— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2022

Pakistan too have made one change due to the injury to Shahnawz Dahani. They are playing young paceman Mohammad Hasnain.