Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis hailed India's bench strength ahead of the Asia Cup Super-4 clash between the two arch-rivals. Younis said that it's a "luxury" that India can afford to keep a player like Rishabh Pant out of the playing XI. He also went on to suggest the kind of role Pant would be best suited to in the batting lineup. Pant did not play the group stage match against Pakistan, but was brought back into the team for the match against Hong Kong, although he did not get a chance to bat.

"This is a luxury. The guy who is sitting on your bench, we are all sitting and discussing why he isn't playing. So I think that's a big plus for India," Waqar Younis said in an interaction hosted by OneCricket.

He then went on to suggest that Pant should be playing at the top of the order, and that he can be the most dangerous in the Powerplay.

"And the way Rishabh Pant plays, it's amazing to watch. From the commentary box, and even viewers love the way he plays. For me, I feel he should be a part of the top-4. Because when the field is in, I don't see a more dangerous batter than him," he said.

India and Pakistan will face off later on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in their second encounter of this Asia Cup campaign.

In the first match, at the same venue, India bowled Pakistan out for 147 before completing a tense chase in the final over.