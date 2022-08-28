India were off to the worst possible start in their chase of the 148-run target against Pakistan in Dubai. 19-year-old Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, playing his first T20 international, clean bowled India's vice-captain KL Rahul for a duck on the second delivery of the innings. It was a terrible start to the Asia Cup campaign for Rahul, who is returning to the T20I fold after a long break.

He played in the ODI series in the run-up to the tournament, but couldn't get a big score under his belt.

Rahul was very late with his dodgy push at a good length delivery by Naseem, as he got an inside edge and the ball went and crashed into the stumps.

Watch: KL Rahul Clean Bowled For Duck In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match

Pakistan were bowled out for 147 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) and Hardik Pandya (3/25) took the heart out of their batting with a great bowling performance.

Some good lower order hitting allowed Pakistan to put up a challenging total in the end.

The young Naseem Shah has been in great from in county cricket and had the big responsibility of filling in for the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

