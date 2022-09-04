India were given a big start on Sunday against Pakistan by their captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit was clear in his intent from the beginning as he decided to make the most of the powerplay overs. He charged down the pitch to hit Naseem Shah for a boundary in the very first over and followed it it up with two massive sixes and two more boundaries to help India cross the 50-run mark in 5 overs.

But Rohit's urgency to keep the run rate high eventually cost him dear as Haris Rauf dismissed the Indian captain on the first delivery of the sixth over.

Watch: How Rohit Sharma Was Dismissed Against Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 Match

1st Wicket out Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/yENJQD7YyK — Funtainment Tour (@FuntainmentTour) September 4, 2022

Rauf bowled a slower delivery at good length outside the off stump and Rohit decided to half pull it over the cow corner. The change of pace meant Rohit got s top edge and it seemed like an easy catch would be taken.

But when the cameras focussed on the fielders, it seemed like there could be a big collision and Rohit might survive.

Fakhar Zaman called for the catch and chased it without seeing that Khushdil Shah was well placed to take the catch and had his eyes set on the ball.

Fakhar went and crashed into Khushdil but the latter kept his palms in place and held on to the catch to dismiss Rohit.

Both the fielders had a laugh about the incident and Pakistan managed to break the opening partnership which was threatening to take the match away from them.