Pakistan on Friday demolished Hong Kong to seal their berth in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup. After posting a daunting total of 193/2, Pakistan bowled Hong Kong out for just 38 to register a mammoth 155-run victory, as the team joined India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the next stage of the competition. It was a must-win match for the Babar Azam-led side as they had gone down to India in their opening encounter last Sunday. Now, India and Pakistan are set to face off again in the Super-4 stage on Sunday, in what promises to be another mouthwatering clash.

After Pakistan's massive victory, former pacer Yasir Arafat took to Twitter to make a special request of the team.

"Can we please play on Sunday the way we played today," he tweeted with a wink emoji.

Can we please play on Sunday the way we played today ;) #PAKvHKG #AsiaCupT20 — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) September 2, 2022

Against India, Pakistan's batters faltered as they were bowled out for 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya shone with the ball for India.

Then, in a tense chase, Pandya stepped up again, smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 deliveries to take his team over the line.

However, it was a much improved show by the batters against Hong Kong.

While Babar Azam could not get into double-figures, Mohammad Rizwan (78*) and Fakhar Zaman (53) gave Pakistan the perfect platform for a big score, before Khushdil Shah smashed four sixes in the final over to take them to 193/2.

Hong Kong never really got going in their chase as Naseem Shah rocked them with a two-wicket third over.

It took Pakistan only 10.4 overs to wrap the match up and set up a rematch against India at the Dubai International Stadium.