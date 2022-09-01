Suryakumar Yadav produced on T20I classic in Dubai on Wednesday as he hit 6 fours and 6 sixes in his 26-ball unbeaten stay in the middle and scored 68 scintillating runs to help India post a mammoth 192/2 against Hong Kong. He shared an unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli as the duo helped India bounce back from a slow start. Both batters scored half-centuries and helped India win the match easily and enter the Super stage.

Out of his 6 sixes, four came in the final over of the match against Hong Kong as Suryakumar showcased his ability to hit shots in all parts of the ground, including behind the wicket.

He hit 26 runs off Haroon Arshad's final over to give India a big finish.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's Sixes against Hong Kong In Asia Cup

He hit the first ball, a full toss outside off stump, to the cover boundary. He then chased a wide delivery outside the off again to make it two in two.

He then hit three sixes in a row, hitting one straight over the bowlers head.

By now everyone started expecting 6 off 6, but t wasn't to be as the fourth delivery was a dot ball.

Suryakumar dispatched a slower bouncer to the stands behind fine leg and ended the innings with a double.

It was a majestic end to a great knock and India would hope Suryakumar's best is yet to come in this tournament.