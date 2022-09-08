IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: India and Afghanistan will be squaring off in their last Asia Cup Super 4 match on Thursday, at Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams will be playing for respect as they lost their respective chances of making it into the final of the tournament, which is to be played on Sunday. India and Afghanistan lost their first two Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and will look to register a win before bowing out. It will be interesting to see whether the Rohit Sharma-led side would make any changes to their Playing XI or not. (Live Scorecard)

Asia Cup Live Cricket Score Updates Between India and Afghanistan straight from Dubai International Stadium:

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, FazalHaq Farooqi

