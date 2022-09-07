In two successive games, India failed to defend decent totals at the Asia Cup and are on the brink of exit from the Super 4 Stage of the continental event. After failing to defend 181/7 against Pakistan on Sunday, they again faltered while defending 173/8 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday night. In the game against Pakistan, India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over. In the game against Sri Lanka, he conceded 14 runs in the 19th over. Both the performances, dealt a major blow to India's chances in the respective games.

Analysing the loss to Sri Lanka, former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said the Indian squad was short of at least one more quality pacer. While Jasprit Bumrah did not feature in the Asia Cup due to injury, Mohammed Shami was not picked.

"Mohammed Shami sitting at home, cooling his heels, baffles me. Especially after his performance in the IPL," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

In the match, chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.

The fifty was up in the sixth over with both batters regularly finding the gaps and the boundaries with consummate ease, putting tremendous pressure on the Indian bowling attack that looked clueless against the positive approach adopted by the two Lankan batters.

However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had other ideas as he struck twice in the 12th over to put the brakes on Sri Lanka's march.

Ravichandran Ashwin sent back Danushka Gunathilaka (1) to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 110 for three in the 14th over.

In the first ball of the next over, Sri Lanka suffered a body blow as Chahal got the big wicket of Mendis, who was trapped lbw in front of the wicket.

But Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and (33 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) remained till the end to complete the task for their team with a match-winning, fifth-wicket partnership of 64 runs.

With PTI inputs