Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 clash against India, Pakistan Cricket Board announced that young pacer Naseem Shah will be making his T20I debut on Sunday. The 19-year-old Shah is the 96th player to debut for Pakistan in the shortest format. The Asia Cup clash is the first time that the two teams are facing each other after the 2021 T20 World Cup. In that match, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets.

"I recently made my ODI debut recently and performed," Naseem said in a video released by PCB. "Making debut in any format is important for your career. Today is a big match, but I will try to play as a normal match. "I believe in timings. I have played Tests but I hadn't gotten much opportunities in white-ball cricket. I continued on my hard-work, however, and thankfully now I will now be playing in all three formats."

"Happy to represent Pakistan in all formats"@iNaseemShah will be making his T20I debut today against India #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cc9IDCEGhk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022

Naseem has so far played 13 Tests and three ODIs for Pakistan. He has taken 43 wickets so far.