Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik shared a video of country's national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi which has gone viral on social media. The shared clip was recorded by Malik during Pakistan's 2022 Asia Cup match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Though Shaheen is missing the tournament due to a knee injury, he made sure he doesn't miss the highly-awaited encounter between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Not as a player, but the pacer entered the stadium as a fan to cheer for his team in the high-octane clash.

While pacers Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf did a good job together in the game against India, the absence of Shaheen was felt as the Rohit Sharma-led side inched Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last-over thriller.

Meanwhile, an error in planning from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam forced the side to bowl a spinner in the last over as the fast bowlers' quota was finished by the 19th over.

Promoted

During the match, Malik shared a video in which he says "I think we are missing one person on the field and that person is" before moving the camera towards Shaheen Afridi.

Watch the video here:

- I think we are missing one person out there on the field right now... #PakVsInd #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KPwJPj1ORW — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 28, 2022

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya's all-round show helped India register a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday. Hardik returned figures of 3 for 25 in 4 overs alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 for 26 to help India bowl out Pakistan for 147. The all-rounder then scored 33 not out off 17 balls to guide India home.