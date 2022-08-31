Harbhajan Singh has seen many legendary Indian captains from close quarters. The list includes greats like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni. So, when he marks a player as having the potential to become the skipper of the Indian cricket team, one has to take him seriously. The spin great feels allrounder Hardik Pandya will become the India captain. Harbhajan is impressed with the way he showed calmness and composure in the IPL and also the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

"He should become captain, I think he will become captain. He has shown a different aspect of himself. He has become like an MS Dhoni-kind of a guy. he is very calm and composed. He is batting very well. It comes when one has belief on one's ability," Harbhajan Singh said on Sports Tak.

"When he goes out to bat, there is a different level of swag. He has worked so hard and returned to action that he knows he will be able to do the job and win games for India. I do see him becoming captain of India. The way he showcased his temperament during the match against Pakistan, and during the IPL as well, he was brilliant. I think he has got all the capabilities to be the national team's captain going forward," Harbhajan added in the interaction which happened after the India-Pakistan match.

In the match against Pakistan on Sunday, Hardik produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing six off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

(With PTI inputs)