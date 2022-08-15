Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels India are the favourites to win the upcoming Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE. India will take on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai. Notably, India have won the last two editions of the Asia Cup without fielding their first-choice team. While analysing India's chances of winning the Asia Cup, Butt said that the team has a big pool of players, which makes them favourites to defend their crown in the UAE.

"Yes, they can win the Asia Cup. Do they lack Vitamin C (laughs). The type of cricket they are playing, the pool of players they have, people will consider them as favourites," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

However, Butt feels that Pakistan can beat any team on their day, also labelling Afghanistan as the "dark horse".

"But then there is Pakistan, who can beat any team on their day. Afghanistan are the dark horse as they can get bowled out easily but can also do the same to other teams," Butt added.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE. The tournament was moved out of Sri Lanka due to ongoing economic crisis.

The main tournament will feature the six teams divided into two groups of three teams.

India are in a Group A alongside Pakistan, while the final spot will be taken by the qualifier.

Promoted

In Group, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will fight it out for a place in the Super 4.

This year's Asia Cup will be played in T20 format.