India and Pakistan will lock horns in the Asia Cup on August 28th and excitement has been building up among fans for the big clash. Former cricketers from both the countries have been giving their opinion on the chances of either side. Both teams will be missing their premier fast bowlers in the tournament. Pakistan will be without the dangerous Shaheen Shah Afridi, while India will miss Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel and they have decided against picking the experienced Mohammed Shami.

Under such circumstances, former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz feels that India's bowling attack is its weakness in this tournament and he feels Pakistan should take advantage of that and win the match.

"Bowlers win matches. If you have good bowlers then you will win matches. Batters don't win matches for you. India are not at full strength and that is why I think Pakistan should not only beat India but also become champions of Asia," Nawaz said during a conversation with Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan could meet against in the second stage of the Asia Cup, given both the sides qualify.

Fans are already hopeful of both the teams making the finals so that the tournament would see a total of three India vs Pakistan matches in the tournament.