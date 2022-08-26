Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan, players from both camps have been interacting with each other during practice sessions at the ICC Cricket Academy. On Thursday, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul interacted with Shaheen Afridi, who is sidelined due to an injury. During the chat between Kohli and Shaheen, the Pakistan pacer told the premier India batter that he is wishing for him to find form again.

Kohli, last hit a century in 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test and ever since then, the three-figure mark has eluded him. This year, the right-handed batter was unable to even register a fifty against England in the multi-format series.

During the interaction between Shaheen and Kohli, the India batter first checked up on Pakistan pacer. And after that, Shaheen was heard saying: "Aapke lie dua kar rahe hai aap wapis form me aaye (We are praying that your form comes back)".

Kohli was then seen having a smile on his face, and both Shaheen and the India batter shook each other's hands.

Afridi is out of action currently due to a knee injury sustained on the tour of Sri Lanka and will miss the match. He though is part of the squad and currently in the UAE, where all teams are practicing before the start of the tournament.

A lot of videos and photos have been doing the rounds of social media where players of different teams are meeting and greeting each other.

Fans have showered a lot of love on a previous video where Kohli went up to meet Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the duo shook hands.

The tournament begins on Saturday with a clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.