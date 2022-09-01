Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud hit back at Dasun Shanaka after the Sri Lanka captain said Bangladesh don't have any world-class bowlers apart from Mustafizur Rahman and captain Shakib al Hasan, and that they would be easier opponents than Afghanistan, who have managed to beat both teams so far. Speaking ahead of Bangladesh's must-win match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, Mahmud said that while Bangladesh at least have Shakib and Mustafizur, he does not see any world-class bowler in Shanaka's team.

"Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said after Afghanistan routed Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the Asia Cup.

"It's up to Dasun, actually. Why he says that I don't know. Why he says that... Definitely, maybe Afghanistan is a better T20 squad, that's why he says that," Mahmud said in a press conference on Wednesday in response to a query on Shanaka's comments on Bangladesh being easier opponents than Afghanistan.

He wasn't done there, however.

"He says other things as well. He said we have only two bowlers or something, no? I don't see any bowlers in Sri Lanka as well," said Mahmud, who had led Bangladesh in his playing days.

"At least Bangladesh have two, that's very good. At least we have Mustafizur and Shakib. I don't think they have world class bowlers like Mustafizur and Shakib as well," he said.

Promoted

"So it's not about words, it's about how you play in the game, that's very, very important. So let's see what will happen," Mahmud concluded.

The war of words between the two sides means spectators can be in for a fiery contest when the two teams face off in a virtual knockout match in Group B at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.