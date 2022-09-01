The Indian cricket team batting line-up, after two matches at the Asia Cup, has shown a clear trend. Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently world no. 3 in ICC T20I rankings for batters, is coming to bat at No. 4 spot while former captain Virat Kohli is coming in at No. 3. However, going by recent form, Suryakumar has shown much greater capability to accelerate the innings than Kohli. Even former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels that Suryakumar should be played at the No. 3 spot.

"See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don't fiddle with someone's form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He's 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"He doesn't have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be."

In Wednesday's match against Hong Kong, Suryakumar provided a late fillip to the Indian innings after the top-three batters provided a slow start to India. He has been India's best batter in the shortest format in the last few months and will be a crucial cog for the team at the 2022 T20 World Cup, which starts in two months' time.