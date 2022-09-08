For Virat Kohli, and his legion of fans, Thursday was a special occasion. For, after over 1000 days, Kohli scored his first international ton. Against Afghanistan in an Asia Cup clash, Kohli hit 12 fours and six sixes on his was to score a 61-ball 122*. He had strike-rate of 200.00. Before this ton, Kohli last reached the triple-figure mark in November, 2019, against Bangladesh. Over the last few months, Kohli was criticised for his lean patch, but his performance in the Asia Cup has shut up all the detractors.

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in November. So, those celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually I was bit shocked. This was a format where I least expected a ton. I have been working hard and this is a very special moment for me and for the team as well," Virat Kohli said after scoring ton.

"It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. It gave me space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on my outside. They really kept my perspective right."

Kohli dedicated his ton to wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. "And I kissed my ring in the celebration as well. You see me standing here because of all the things that has been put into perspective by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times - that's Anushka. This hundred is dedicated to her and for our little daughter Vamika as well," he said.

Virat Kohli said that that the break that he took after the Tour of England helped him a lot. "Time away from the game taught me a lot of thing. When I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off, I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," Kohli said.