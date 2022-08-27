Afghanistan star all-rounder Rashid Khan hailed India batter Suryakumar Yadav for his versatility. Suryakumar has been in excellent form with the bat, which has seen him rise to the second spot in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings, a list which is currently led by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. India will start their campaign in the multi-nation tournament on August 28 against their arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A fixtures and the 31-year-old batter is expected to play a huge role if India are to win the tournament.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Rashid feels that Suryakumar, with his skill and talent, could be one of the top performers during the Asia Cup.

"He is a brave player, the way he has performed in IPL and for the Indian team, he has shown his skill and talent. He is one player who can score big runs in the Asia Cup, he is one player who is always positive and he always stays busy at the crease. He always tries to keep performing for the team, bowling to him in the IPL used to be tough. It was healthy competition, I am so excited to bowl to him when he steps out to the field for India," Rashid told Pakistani journalist Sawera Pasha in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Recently, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had compared Suryakumar with AB de Villiers, saying the Indian possesses a 360-degree game like the South African great.

"Surya (Yadav) scores 360 degrees around the ground, a bit like an AB de Villiers did when he was in his actual prime. The lap shots, the late cuts, you know, the ramps over the keeper's head. He can hit down the ground," Ponting had said on The ICC Review.

