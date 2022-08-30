Afghanistan will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the Group B clash of the Asia Cup on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be a campaign opener for Bangladesh while for Afghanistan, it will be their second game after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. The Mohammad Nabi-led side will be looking to book their place in the Super 4s stage while Bangladesh will look to clinch victory in their opening game. It will be interesting to see which side will be dominating the other.

When will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match will be played on Tuesday, August 30.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)