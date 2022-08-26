The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is just around the corner and the excitement among fans is growing with each passing day. While Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday, the main focus will be on the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday. The heavyweight clash will see the return of star batter Virat Kohli, who was rested for the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, respectively. The focus will also be on Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has been in excellent form with the bat, across formats.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan talisman Rashid Khan had an interaction with Pakistani journalist Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel, where he answered a variety of questions.

During the interaction, Rashid said that it is difficult to bowl to both Virat and Babar as both batters don't spare any loose delivery.

"For me, both (Virat and Babar) are equally tough to bowl. The type of batters they are, they won't spare a lose delivery. So, for me, both are tough to bowl to, but I enjoy the challenge. There is no chance that I will bowl a loose ball to both of them. I will focus on bowling in the right areas but bought are tough to bowl at," Rashid said.

Promoted

Rashid further stated that bowling to batters like Virat, Babar and Kane Williamson has helped him improve his game over the years.

"Bowling to Babar and Virat is fun and it has also been a great learning curve for me. For Example, when I used to bowl to Kane Williamson at SRH, we had a lot of chat afterwards about my bowling. So, his output helped me a lot. I also had discussions with Virat in IPL, and the same goes with Babar too," he added.