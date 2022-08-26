Asia Cup 2022 is just around the corner and the first match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Saturday. The focus would be on how the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasun Shanaka and Mohammed Rizwan perform. Over the previous 14 editions of Asia Cup, former Sri Lanka opening batter Sanath Jayasuriya scored the most number of runs. The former Sri Lanka skipper had amassed 1,220 runs from 25 matches. For India, Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with 971 runs in 23 Asia Cup games.

Here are the top 10 run-getters in Asia Cup

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)-- 1,220 runs in 25 games

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)-- 1,075 runs in 24 games

Sachin Tendulkar (India)-- 971 runs in 23 games

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)-- 907 runs in 21 games

Rohit Sharma (India)-- 883 runs in 27 games

Virat Kohli (India)-- 766 runs in 16 games

Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)-- 741 runs in 19 games

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)-- 739 runs in 26 games

Promoted

MS Dhoni (India)-- 690 runs in 24 games

Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka)-- 674 runs in 28 games