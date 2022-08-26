The Asia Cup 2022 will get underway from Saturday with a clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The big match between India and Pakistan will be held on Sunday. The teams will first participate in a round robin of two groups, followed by a Super 4 round where all teams will face each other. Finally the top two teams will contest the final.

What is the tournament format?

The six teams playing the main round of Asia Cup 2022 are split as follows:

Group A - India, Pakistan, Hong Kong

Group B - Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

Each team will play the other two teams of its group once in a round-robin format. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the Super 4s. In the Super4 stage again each team plays the other team once. The top two teams at the end of the Super 4 stage will play the final.

When will Asia Cup 2022 be played?

The main round of Asia Cup 2022 kickstarts on August 27 with the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and the final will be played on September 11.

Where will Asia Cup 2022 be broadcast?

The Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and DD Sports in India.

Where will live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 available?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)