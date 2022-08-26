The Asia Cup 2022 kicks off on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates. A total of six teams will be competing at the continental event which will be played in T20 format. It is worth noting that India are the defending champions. They had defeated Bangladesh in the finals of the recent two editions in 2016 and 2018. The upcoming edition of Asia Cup gives India a chance to make it a hat-trick of title wins. While a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will serve as the curtain raiser for the tournament, India and Pakistan will be facing each other in their campaign opener on the very next day.

When will Asia Cup 2022 start?

The Asia Cup 2022 will kick off on August 27 with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Asia Cup 2022 be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played across two venues in United Arab Emirates - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where will Asia Cup 2022 matches be broadcast?

The Asia Cup 2022 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 be available?

The live streaming for Asia Cup 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.