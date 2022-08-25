Asia Cup 2022 is about to begin over the weekend in UAE and the tournament will see some of the best batters in modern day T20 cricket try and demolish opposition bowling attacks. The Indian and Pakistani sides are full of heavyweights, while the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also boast of players who can get big runs under their belt.

In the lead up to the tournament, NDTVCricket takes a look at the batters who can finish at the top of the runs scoring charts by the time the tournament comes to a close.

1) Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain has been trading the top position in the leading run-getter in T20Is charts with New Zealand's Martin Guptill. Rohit would want to lead from the front in his first major tournament as captain as this is in many ways a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup later this year. His ability to score in boundaries and get big totals makes him ne of the leading contenders to finish the tournament with the highest number of runs.

2) Babar Azam: The Pakistan captain is the top T20I batter in the world and he is definitely the talk of the town currently. Babar's class is unquestionable and his hunger for runs is immense. He has, in the past two years, shrugged off the casual in his batting and embraced the mundane to produce the specular. The India match could make or break the series for him.

3) Mohammad Rizwan:The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter was in a league of his own last season but he has yet to hit those dizzying heights this time around. But Rizwan at the top of the order has the ability to pound the opposition into submission, especially on helpful tracks.

4) Hazratullah Zazai:With a career strike-rate near 150 and a T20I century in his bag, Zazai is the big hope at the top of the order for the Afghans and he will be tough to tame if he starts hitting the big shots.

Promoted

5) Shakib al Hasan:He is back in charge of the team and Bangladesh's finest cricketer ever will have to lead from the front in all departments to see his team through. They have made it to the final of three of the last four Asia Cups and would want to go a step further this time around.