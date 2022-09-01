Team India booked their passage to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup after wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in their Group A fixtures. There were many positives for the Indian cricket team in the group stage, while some areas need to be addressed ahead of the Super 4 fixtures. Hardik Pandya produced an all-round masterclass against Pakistan, while Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with the bat against Hong Kong. With India safely through to the next round of the Asia Cup, here are the hits and misses for the team in the group stage:

Rohit Sharma (3/10, Poor)

The Indian skipper failed to get going in the two matches. Rohit could only manage scores of 12 and 21, respectively, and will hope to perform better in the Super 4 stage

KL Rahul (2/10, Poor)

Rahul has not made much impact at the top of the order. He was dismissed on a duck against Pakistan, and scored 36 runs off 39 balls against Hong Kong. Just like Rohit, Rahul will look to get back on track.

Virat Kohli (7/10, Good)

All eyes were on Virat before the start of the tournament, and the star batter has played some good knocks. He scored 35 against Pakistan, before hitting a finely crafted knock of 59 off 44 balls. He will look to carry on with the same momentum in the Super 4 stage.

Suryakumar Yadav (8/10, Very Good)

The batter failed to leave his mark against Pakistan, scoring just 18 runs. However, against Hong Kong, Suryakumar stormed his way to a quickfire 68 not out off 26 balls.

Hardik Pandya (10/10, Perfect)

The all-rounder did not put a foot wrong in the match against Pakistan. He took three important wickets, and played a match-winning cameo of 33 not out off just 17 balls, hitting the winning six.

Ravindra Jadeja (9/10, Exceptional)

The all-rounder scored 35 runs against Pakistan, but did not get the chance to bat against Hong Kong. However, he contributed with the ball, taking the all-important wicket of Babar Hayat.

Rishabh Pant (N/A)

We will not be rating Rishabh Pant as he did not play against Pakistan, and also did not get the chance to bat against Hong Kong. He did not have much to contribute with the gloves either. However, his form will be curial for India, especially with KL Rahul out of form.

Dinesh Karthik (6/10, Average)

Karthik too did not have much to contribute with the bat in the games against Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, his excellent glovework against Pakistan did not go unnoticed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8/10, Very good)

The veteran pacer showcased his experience in the two Group games. He bowled excellently well with the new ball, as well as in the death, taking a total of 5 wickets, and conceding just 40 runs.

Avesh Khan (2/10, Very Poor)

Avesh has struggled with his line and length so far in the two group games, conceding 72 runs and scalping just two wickets. He will look to make a comeback in the Super 4 stage.

Arshdeep Singh (3/10, Poor)

The left-arm pacer bowled a decent spell against Pakistan, but was taken for a few extra runs against Hong Kong. The youngster has produced moments, and will look to find more consistency. He has taken three wickets so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal (5/10 Average)

Despite an excellent economy of 6.4, Yuzvendra Chahal has failed to pick a wicket so far. His form will be key for India in the games to come, especially as he is seen as India's attacking spinner.