Asia Cup 2022 will get underway on Saturday evening with the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Both Mohammad Nabi and Dasun Shanaka would hope for their sides to show a spirited display and get off to a winning start in the tournament. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh. In the T20 World Cup that was played last year in the UAE, teams batting second had a huge advantage because of the dew so it needs to be seen whether the history repeats itself in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have played just one T20I against each other in which, Sri Lanka emerged triumphant.

When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup, match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup match start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup match be broadcast?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)