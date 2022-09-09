Industrialist Anand Mahindra was among the many who celebrated Virat Kohli's fine century against Afghanistan. The knock was, of course, a special one for Kohli. A player who at one time seemingly scored centuries more often than not, could not reach the three-figure mark since November 2019. Until Thursday, when he tore into the Afghanistan attack in Dubai. The century concluded a rather successful Asia Cup campaign for Kohli, even though India were knocked out in the Super 4 stage.

Kohli had hit two half-centuries earlier in the tournament, and was joint top-scorer in the first match against Pakistan.

The Asia Cup came at a crucial time for Kohli. He was facing heavy criticism for an extended lean patch of form.

Anand Mahindra, after Kohli's magnificent century, took to Twitter to hail his effort.

"RISE! Real heroes roll with the punches & prove naysayers wrong with only their actions..." he tweeted.

RISE! Real heroes roll with the punches & prove naysayers wrong with only their actions... pic.twitter.com/j9J07QacpC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2022

Kohli's unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries was his first T20I century and 71st in international cricket.

Smashing 12 fours and six sixes, Kohli also registered the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

His innings helped India reach a total of 212/2 after being put in to bat by Afghanistan.

Promoted

Bhuvneshwar Kumar then bowled a magnificent spell to demolish Afghanistan's top order, taking five wickets inside the first seven overs of the innings.

His spell of 5-4, which included a maiden over, meant Afghanistan could only manage a modest total of 111/8 in their 20 overs, with India registering their biggest ever win in the format batting first.