Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Twitter Hails 'Magician' Ravindra Jadeja For Lightning Fast Run-Out

Updated: 29 September 2018 10:42 IST

Ravindra Jadeja starred with both bat and ball in the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh.

Ravindra Jadeja ensured a memorable comeback tournament for him in the Asia Cup © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his sensational fielding skills and it was once again on display in the Asia Cup 2018 final between India and Bangladesh. It was the last ball of the 27th over of Bangladesh's batting innings when teammate Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling to Bangladesh opener Liton Das with Mohammad Mithun at the other end. A huge confusion between the two batsmen coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant reflexes, Mohammad Mithun fell short and stranded off his crease. The ball which was flighted outside off, Das had drilled the ball towards extra cover which was racing towards the boundary. Jadeja somehow intercepted the ball with a full-length dive to his left lobbing it straight to Chahal and effecting a simple run-out.

In a match going down the wire, Jadeja (23) and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's (21) sensible knock helped India pip Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling Asia Cup final. The win also shattered Bangladesh's dream of their maiden Asia Cup title while the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side clinched the prestigious title for a record seven times.

Speaking after the match, Jadeja said he wanted to prove himself after staying out of the Indian team for almost 15 months. "I was almost out for 15 months and I wasn't feeling good. I want to play white-ball cricket, I just wanted to prove myself and improve on my game. You need to prove yourself when you get the opportunity, you need to show you are good enough. I just wanted to play my natural game, try and hit the ball well and win the game for my country", he said.

India will now turn their focus to their home series against the West Indies team. India will play two Tests, five ODIs and 3 T20Is beginning October 4.

India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh, Final Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is one of the best Indian fielders
  • Mohammad Mithun was dismissed after Jadeja's sensational run-out
  • India beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final by 3 wickets
