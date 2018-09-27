 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Windies Coach Stuart Law Reveals His Team's Game Plan To Counter India

Updated: 27 September 2018 16:25 IST

Stuart Law believes it will not be easy for the West Indies to face the top ranked Indian Test team.

Stuart Law will leave his post in January. © Twitter

The Windies head coach Stuart Law, ahead of his team's month-long series against India, said that he is positive about his side giving tough competition to the hosts. The former Australian cricketer Law, who will leave this post in January, also said that his top and middle-order batsmen should score big against India. "Our top six are going to stick their hand up and score the big runs, they are capable of doing so. If we can put runs on the board we can create pressure by giving the bowlers something to work," Law said in a video posted by Windies Cricket on Twitter.

The Windies are ranked eighth in the Test cricket and thus Stuart Law believes it will not be easy for his side to face the top ranked team.

However, Law said that his side will have to play really well to stay in the contest and put some pressure on the Indian team.

"Having said, India aren't going to be easy. They are the no.1 Test team in the world for a particular reason. We have to play really well to not only get into the contest but also we can pressure them into mistakes," Law said.

"We are going there to compete, we are going to keep fighting till the very end. Just never know, what can happen," he added.

The Windies, led by all-rounder Jason Holder, will begin their campaign against India in first of two match Test series, starting on October 4.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Stuart Law believes it will not be easy for the West Indies to face India
  • The Windies are ranked eighth in the Test cricket
  • The Windies will begin their campaign on October 4
