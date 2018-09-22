Asia Cup: Pakistan Fans Vent Fury At Afghanistan Sensation Rashid Khan For Send-Offs

Pakistan huffed and puffed their way to a last-over, three-wicket win over Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Afghanistan gave Pakistan some stiff competition but some lusty blows from the Pakistani tail and a gritty unbeaten half-century from Shoaib Malik broke Afghan hearts. Rashid Khan took three wickets in his 10 overs, giving away 46 runs but Pakistan fans were not too pleased by some of the celebrations on display by the fiery leg-spinner.

After dismissing Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz Nawaz, Rashid Khan gave the duo a send-off each, which didn't go down too well with some Pakistan fans.

Pakistan won the game at the moment when Rashid khan showed bad expresions by pointing Nawaz to go after taking wicket of him, he was making feel that he is the only best, finally "Goroor Ka Sar Necha" #PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/Brv9KjSBLr — Jihan (@jihan_facts) September 21, 2018

Rashid khan is a good bowler but arrogance cost Afghanistan the game. After bowling out Nawaz he was arrogant with his gestures and next ball he was hit for 6 by number 9 batsmen. Be humble buddy you are not Shane warne #PakvAFG #asiacup2018 #PakvsInd @Gameonha — Moin (@sumcomputersinc) September 21, 2018

But Rashid khan behaved arrogantly after dismissing Asif and Nawaz... his swagging finger style was not good !!!!! — Tariq Wahab Khanzada (@tariqwahab) September 21, 2018

I really lost my mind on his signs of 'get lost' to Nawaz. Hassan Ali ne sahi diya tha saalay ko. — Hamza #GreenPakistan (@M_HamzaAzhar) September 21, 2018

Hum se peda hue hum se cricket seekhi. Aur aaj hum ko unglia.... cant forget rashid khan showing his finger to nawaz — Muhammad Suleman Khan (@Muhamma36140350) September 21, 2018

The attitude of Rashid khan after nawaz wicket was soo proudy and disgusting, that moment I knew Afghanistan couldn't make it. #PAKvAFG — Zayn Rafiq Rajput (@zayn_score) September 21, 2018

Actually... to be very honest Pakistan won the game at the moment when Rashid khan showed bad expresions by pointing Nawaz Ali to go after taking wicket of him... he was making feel that he is the only best ... that is very bad attitude... very bad impression.. — Aitezaz Sheikh (@being_aitezaz) September 21, 2018

But Rashid khan showing finger to asif on getting him out was really cheap... Afghan team is improving but they should not let their ego overrun their performance... — Azmat Ullah (@azee8567) September 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be buoyed by their batting effort against a challenging Afghanistan attack. The Pakistani batsmen fell like nine pins against India in their Group A clash but avoided a similar fate with Imam-ul-Haq hitting an impressive 80 off 104 balls.

Babar Azam (66) again impressed but failed to kick on after scoring his eighth ODI half-century.

Despite losing skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (8), Asif Ali (7) and Mohammad Nawaz (10), Shoaib Malik kept his cool to stop Afghanistan from posting their third straight win after beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage.

For the Afghans, Hashmatullah Shahidi missed out on a maiden hundred by a mere three runs but still steered Afghanistan to a challenging 257 for six.

Pakistan, chasing a stiff 258-run target, had Malik's six and a boundary in the final over to thank as they started the Super Four stage with a much-needed win and now face high-flying India in Dubai on Sunday.