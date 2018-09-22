 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup: Pakistan Fans Vent Fury At Afghanistan Sensation Rashid Khan For Send-Offs

Updated: 22 September 2018 12:24 IST

Rashid Khan took three wickets in his 10 overs, giving away 46 runs but Pakistan fans were not too pleased by some of the celebrations on display.

© AFP

Pakistan huffed and puffed their way to a last-over, three-wicket win over Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Afghanistan gave Pakistan some stiff competition but some lusty blows from the Pakistani tail and a gritty unbeaten half-century from Shoaib Malik broke Afghan hearts. Rashid Khan took three wickets in his 10 overs, giving away 46 runs but Pakistan fans were not too pleased by some of the celebrations on display by the fiery leg-spinner.

After dismissing Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz Nawaz, Rashid Khan gave the duo a send-off each, which didn't go down too well with some Pakistan fans.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be buoyed by their batting effort against a challenging Afghanistan attack. The Pakistani batsmen fell like nine pins against India in their Group A clash but avoided a similar fate with Imam-ul-Haq hitting an impressive 80 off 104 balls.

Babar Azam (66) again impressed but failed to kick on after scoring his eighth ODI half-century.

Despite losing skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (8), Asif Ali (7) and Mohammad Nawaz (10), Shoaib Malik kept his cool to stop Afghanistan from posting their third straight win after beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the group stage.

For the Afghans, Hashmatullah Shahidi missed out on a maiden hundred by a mere three runs but still steered Afghanistan to a challenging 257 for six.

Pakistan, chasing a stiff 258-run target, had Malik's six and a boundary in the final over to thank as they started the Super Four stage with a much-needed win and now face high-flying India in Dubai on Sunday.

Topics : Rashid Khan Shoaib Malik Afghanistan Pakistan Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four - Match 2 Cricket
Highlights
  • Pakistan fans not pleased with Rashid Khan's celebrations
  • Rashid Khan gave Mohammad Nawaz and Asif Ali a send-off
  • Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in the Super Four clash
