The ongoing third Ashes Test between England and Australia is getting more intense with every passing day. Opting to bowl first, England bundled out Australia for 263 on the first day but the visitors whole-heartedly retaliated and bowled out the hosts for 237 on Day 2. Later in the day, Australia lost four wickets with 116 runs on the board at stumps. Despite all this action, one thing which grabbed a lot of limelight was the tensed moment which occurred between Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow on Friday.

During Australia's second innings, Steve Smith played a shot on Moeen Ali's delivery and was caught by Ben Duckett. As he was making his way back to the dugout, Bairstow was heard saying, "See ya, Smudge!" Smith, who got infuriated with the comment, said, "What was that, mate?!? HEY!" To which the English wicketkeeper replied, "I said, 'Cheers, see ya later'."

The ongoing match is Smith's 100th Test appearance and he failed to leave a mark in both the innings. He could only get low scores like 22 and 2 in this match. Notably, this was also all-rounder Moeen Ali's 200th Test wicket.

England captain Ben Stokes's dynamic 80, his latest dashing innings kept the hosts' Ashes hopes alive before Moeen Ali struck twice in quick succession.

Australia were 116-4 in their second innings at stumps on the second day, a lead of 142 runs, as they looked to go 3-0 up in the five-match series and secure a first Ashes campaign triumph in England since 2001.

Mitchell Marsh, who had already marked his first Test in nearly four years with a brilliant run-a-ball 118 in Australia's first-innings 263, was 17 not out, with Travis Head unbeaten on 18. The pair's partnership of 155 had been key in securing a first-innings lead.

