It was an emotional moment for England's Stuart Broad when he walked out to bat for the last time in Test cricket on Sunday. The right-arm pacer said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval. England resumed at their overnight score of 389 for 9 on Day 4 of the match. As Broad and James Anderson entered the ground, the Australian players gave a guard of honour to the retiring pacer.

Watch the moment here:

For the final time with the bat...@StuartBroad8 and @Jimmy9 head out to the middle together



A special moment #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6sL5K7vuQL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

England added just six runs to their total, setting Australia 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test on Sunday.

Broad made a shock announcement on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after the match at The Oval.

The 37-year-old seamer is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, so far.

"I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc, pulling the sixth delivery for a towering six.

But Anderson was out LBW to off-spinner Todd Murphy off the fifth ball of the second over as England were dismissed for 395.

Australia, as the holders, have already retained the Ashes, at 2-1 up.

