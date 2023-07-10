England batters put up an impressive show to successfully chase down a target of 251 runs against Australia in the fourth innings of the third Ashes Test. The win at Headingley, Leeds saw the Three Lions keep their Ashes hopes alive. Harry Brook made an impressive 75 before the recalled duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood completed a thrilling three-wicket win over Australia. The hosts' victory reduced Australia's lead in the series to 2-1 with two Tests to play. Legendary England batter Geoffrey Boycott was left impressed by the England batters.

"No Bazball, no stupid shots. Sensible stroke play," Boycott told The Telegraph.

"They did much better.

"Bat more like this today, with brains as well as talent, and they can win again the next Test."

England were struggling at 171 for 6 -- still needing a further 80 runs to reach a target of 251 -- after Mitchell Starc had removed skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession after lunch on the fourth day.

It was then that Brook was joined in the middle by Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year.

But with Australia eyeing a win that would have given them a first Ashes series success in England in 22 years, Brook and Woakes shared a stand of 59 that took the hosts to the brink of victory.

The situation was as much a test of Brook's sometimes fallible temperament as his undeniable talent. But it was one the 24-year-old, in just his 10th Test, passed for the most part.

The fourth Test of the five-match series will kick off on July 19 at Old Trafford, Manchester.