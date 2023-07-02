One of the greatest batters of his generation, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been a big talking point for some of the comments he has made during the Ashes 2023 as a pundit. From criticising the England team's approach during certain phases of the game, to receiving sharp retorts from Australian great Ricky Ponting over certain comments, Pietersen hasn't often found himself making the headlines. Now, the England great probably crossed a line in suggesting that the injured Nathan Lyon only came out to bat on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test to get 'concussed'.

A limping Lyon, who had injured himself earlier during the Lord's Test, turned up to bat to help his team add a few more runs on the board. But, Pietersen wasn't pleased seeing the off-spinner take such a risk, suggesting it must've been a ploy from Australia to get him concussed as such a situation would allow them to get a substitute.

"Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got a concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Murphy), based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," Pietersen said.

Taking a swipe at Pietersen, Lyon reminded him of the Phil Hughes incident, saying he or his team would never take any chance with a head injury.

"Test cricket's been around a lot longer than I have and injuries are part of the game," Lyon told reporters on Saturday evening.

There's been tears, there's been pain, but nothing was stopping Nathan Lyon from doing everything he could to help his team #Ashes pic.twitter.com/q2ceFt0bYw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 2, 2023

"I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head, but I'm really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head, so I think that's a really poor conversation being had, if I'm honest with you."

When asked about his opinion on soft tissue injures, Lyon ascertained that only in the case of concussions should the ICC allow the usage of substitutes and not otherwise.

"But no, I don't think for soft tissue injuries (there should be substitutes). But for concussion, it's a pretty big risk, so I'm happy with that, but any other injuries, no. That's my opinion," he said.

As for the second Ashes Test, Australia are in the driving seat, having sent 4 England batters packing for 114 by the end of Day 4